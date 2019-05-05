CharlieKirk.com, The Official Website of Charlie Kirk.

Coronavirus

CDC Removes 24% Of Child Covid-19 Deaths in Apparent 'Coding Error'

CDC Removes 24% Of Child Covid-19 Deaths in Apparent 'Coding Error'

Tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19 have been removed by The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including almost 25 percent of deaths listed for those under 18 years of age. The CDC made the change on March 15, according to the Wayback Machine's records. "Data on deaths were adjusted after resolving a coding logic error. This resulted in decreased death counts across all demographic categories," the...

3.18.22

Fauci Says He's Considering Retiring

The unelected bureaucrat who was the architect of the disastrous Covid restrictions that have held America back for two years may be stepping down. Anthony Fauci, who previously said he would not...

3.18.22
Education

Senior Federal Judge Lays Down Law, Says Clerkships Should Be Denied to Law Students Who Disrupt Free-Speech Events

Fascism lives in America, but on the left, not the right.

3.18.22
Coronavirus

Adam Carolla Says Kids Forced to Mask Up For a Much More Nefarious Reason Than Just COVID-19

Carolla makes some very smart points.

Latest Podcasts

The Most Prophetic Man in Congress | In-Depth with Ron Paul

One of the most influential and "prophetic" congressmen of the last 50 years,...

3.19.22

The One Man Who Could Change My Mind on Ukraine

In a time where confusion rules the day, Charlie came across a column by the...

3.18.22

You're Being Lied to About Ukraine & Russia —PART 2 — The Truth with Pedro Gonzalez

Back by popular demand, Charlie welcomes back to the show Pedro Gonzalez,...

3.18.22
View Latest Episodes
View More
Charlies' Book

Get Charlie's
New Book!

The MAGA Doctrine

The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future

Buy Now

Top Articles

Culture

Bill Maher Says He Hasn't Changed, but the Woke Are Getting Crazier

Famously left-wing comedian Bill Maher is no longer feeling so left these days, though he says it's not fault...

3.17.22
Immigration

U.S. Border About to Be Inundated With 70,000-Plus Migrants

Every single Biden official up to the president should be impeached over this.

3.17.22
Culture

Leading Children’s Hospital Offers Advice For Boys To ‘Tuck’ Their Genitals Out Of Sight

These people are just sick.

3.17.22
Energy

Democrat Hack Says It's 'Un-American' to Blame Biden for Gas Prices

Democratic House Representative Kim Schrier of Washington State laid the blame of rising gas costs not at the...

3.16.22
Culture

Unelected Tyrant Kathy Hochul BOOED Mercilessly by New York Rangers Fans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul—who took the reins after the resignation of alleged sexual deviant Andrew...

3.16.22
Coronavirus

RINO Mitt Romney Votes AGAINST Repealing Biden's Mask Mandate

Failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to vote against repealing President Joe...

3.16.22
View All Articles

Latest Videos

The CRAZIEST School Board Meeting You Will See

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: ...

3.17.22

Hillary Reveals Her Political Future After a Nasty Prolonged Cackle

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: ...

3.17.22

The Enemy of the People Finally 'Discover' Hunter Biden's Laptop | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 03.17

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with continued analysis of the War...

3.17.22

DeSantis Drops the Mic on Reporter's "Gotcha" Question

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: ...

3.16.22

Chrissy Clark's Epic Counter to White House's TikTok Propaganda

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: ...

3.15.22

Freedom Night in America with Charlie Kirk & Sean Feucht LIVE at Dream City Church

Join Us for Freedom Night in America powered by Turning Point USA—LIVE from Dream City Church in Phoenix,...

3.01.22
View All Videos

You May Also Like

Poll

Join the Newsletter