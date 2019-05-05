CDC Removes 24% Of Child Covid-19 Deaths in Apparent 'Coding Error'

CDC Removes 24% Of Child Covid-19 Deaths in Apparent 'Coding Error'

Tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19 have been removed by The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, including almost 25 percent of deaths listed for those under 18 years of age. The CDC made the change on March 15, according to the Wayback Machine's records. "Data on deaths were adjusted after resolving a coding logic error. This resulted in decreased death counts across all demographic categories," the...

3.18.22