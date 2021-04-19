SICK: Emails Reveal FDA Buying “Fresh” Aborted Baby Body Parts

An incredibly disturbing report from Judicial Watch last week reveals that the U.S. government had been buying and trafficking “fresh” body parts from aborted babies between 2012 and 2018.
The body parts, which came from babies up to 24-weeks-old gestation, were purchased to “humanize” mice and conduct drug experiments.
The Federalist reports:
Recent emails uncovered by Judicial Watch between FDA employees and the California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) prove the agency spent tens of thousands of dollars buying aborted babies for unethical scientific experiments between 2012 and 2018. In 2018, the Trump administration terminated the contract, halting government fetal tissue research due to concerns the contracts were unlawful. Judicial Watch’s new FOIA Request adds 575 pages of records to its existing 2019 lawsuit against the agency.
As one of the oldest fetal tissue procurement companies, ABR makes millions each year from harvesting organs from aborted babies.
Emails between the FDA and ABR reveal that the company was paid $12,000 per baby—mostly for intact thymuses and livers. The shipments would be delivered “Fresh; on wet ice.”
“With the callousness of picking a cut of meat from a butcher shop, an FDA doctor requests tissue samples be procured from a baby boy, as they claim ‘It is strongly preferred to have a male fetus if at all possible … [but] undetermined sex or female is better than no tissue’” writes the Federalist.
Emails also confirm the FDA bought organs of unborn babies aborted after 20 weeks gestation, which is the time a baby would likely survive outside the womb.
The Federalist continues:
When an ABR employee reassured the FDA they were working with doctors who performed late-term abortions, he admitted some tissue was unusable from a procedure that injects a poison called digoxin into the baby, destroying its cells and tissues. Once the chemical has done its work, an intact, dead baby is delivered. This method makes fetal tissue specimens unusable in experiments; with digoxin off the table, the likelihood partial-birth abortions were used is sickeningly high.
Gov. McMaster of SC Signed Abortion Bill and Planned Parenthood Immediately Sues
Since he took office more than four years ago, Gov. McMaster of South Carolina made it one of his top priorities to sign a bill banning most abortions in the state.
Immediately following the signing of the bill, Planned Parenthood sued preventing the measure from taking effect citing previous challenges to abortion bans in other states.
Attorney General Alan Wilson quickly issued a statement saying he’s ready for a court battle.
“My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life,” he said.
The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster.
“There’s a lot of happy hearts beating across South Carolina right now,” McMaster said during a signing ceremony at the statehouse attended by lawmakers who made the bill a reality.
The bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, if there is a fetal anomaly, or if the mother’s life is in danger.
Under the new law a pregnant woman would not be charged if she were to get an illegal abortion, but felony charges could be brought against the person who performed the abortion as well as sentenced up to two years and fined $10,000 if found guilty.
Currently abortion is allowed under federal law which takes precedence over state law, and other states who have tried their own form of an abortion bill are tied up in court.
San Fran Company Has Funneled $170 Million Of Taxpayer Dollars To Ultra Left-Wing Groups
Apparently, $170 million of government grant money has been passed “through a liberal dark money behemoth that houses numerous left-wing groups, including the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tax forms show” as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.
Through a San Francisco-based nonprofit “incubator that wealthy liberal donors use to bankroll progressive causes” a gross amount of taxpayers’ money was able to be dispersed to the various left-wing groups. Called the Tides Center, the Washington Free Beacon unearthed that the group acts as a “fiscal sponsor” to multiple radical left-wing groups.
The Tides Center uses its 501(c)(3) tax and legal status which “lets the groups under its umbrella avoid registering with the IRS.” A review of the center’s tax data shows “The Tides Center is as liberal and politically active as they come; its entire purpose is to create new activist groups” said president of the Capital Research Center Scott Walter.
“For example,” Walter proceeded, “we recently revealed that the Tides Center sponsors the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, one of the top groups in the Marxist-led BLM movement. It’s fair to question whether tax dollars sourced from all Americans should flow to nonprofits that have such an open ideological ax to grind.”
According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Tides Center began in 1996 as “an offshoot of the Tide Foundation, the first network established for the left to utilize the practice of dark money spending.” The Center has been growing astronomically. In 2001, the Tides Center reported $3.4 million in grants, “by 2018, the number shot up to $19.2 million, which was nearly 15 percent of the $137 million it reported in total grants and contributions that year.”
“The $170 million in government funding was disbursed to projects between that time. Due to the Tides Center’s set up as a fiscal sponsor with numerous nonprofits that fall below it, it is virtually impossible to pinpoint where the government grants end up” reported the Beacon. Millions of dollars have been given to Tides from George Soros, Planned Parenthood, and other large Democratic donors who have used their foundations to funnel money to the Tides. “Tides did not respond to an inquiry on the funding,” said the Beacon.