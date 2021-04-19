SICK: Emails Reveal FDA Buying “Fresh” Aborted Baby Body Parts

An incredibly disturbing report from Judicial Watch last week reveals that the U.S. government had been buying and trafficking “fresh” body parts from aborted babies between 2012 and 2018.

The body parts, which came from babies up to 24-weeks-old gestation, were purchased to “humanize” mice and conduct drug experiments.

The Federalist reports:

Recent emails uncovered by Judicial Watch between FDA employees and the California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) prove the agency spent tens of thousands of dollars buying aborted babies for unethical scientific experiments between 2012 and 2018. In 2018, the Trump administration terminated the contract, halting government fetal tissue research due to concerns the contracts were unlawful. Judicial Watch’s new FOIA Request adds 575 pages of records to its existing 2019 lawsuit against the agency.

As one of the oldest fetal tissue procurement companies, ABR makes millions each year from harvesting organs from aborted babies.

Emails between the FDA and ABR reveal that the company was paid $12,000 per baby—mostly for intact thymuses and livers. The shipments would be delivered “Fresh; on wet ice.”

“With the callousness of picking a cut of meat from a butcher shop, an FDA doctor requests tissue samples be procured from a baby boy, as they claim ‘It is strongly preferred to have a male fetus if at all possible … [but] undetermined sex or female is better than no tissue’” writes the Federalist.

Emails also confirm the FDA bought organs of unborn babies aborted after 20 weeks gestation, which is the time a baby would likely survive outside the womb.

The Federalist continues:

When an ABR employee reassured the FDA they were working with doctors who performed late-term abortions, he admitted some tissue was unusable from a procedure that injects a poison called digoxin into the baby, destroying its cells and tissues. Once the chemical has done its work, an intact, dead baby is delivered. This method makes fetal tissue specimens unusable in experiments; with digoxin off the table, the likelihood partial-birth abortions were used is sickeningly high.

